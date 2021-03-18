'KL Rahul will be disappointed...': VVS Laxman explains flaws in batsman's technique

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has weighed his opinion on KL Rahul's poor run of form in the ongoing five-match T20I series between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rahul has registered scores of 1 and a couple of ducks in the ongoing series in what has been disappointing outings for the elegant batsman.

While Indian skipper Virat Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour have publicly backed Rahul despite his torrid run of form, Laxman has said that the self-confidence and rhythm are lacking in Rahul's batting as he has not played much international cricket. However, he said that Rahul will not be happy with the way he was dismissed in the three T20Is against England while pointing out where the technical flaws stood in his batting.

“He [Rahul] will have to play because he has not played much international cricket. He is not a regular member in Test matches now. But KL Rahul will be disappointed the way he got out in all three innings,” Laxman told Star Sports.

“If we talk or think about KL Rahul's batting, he is a technically correct batsman. He has scored centuries in Test cricket as well but the way both his feet are on the crease and the bat away from the body because of which a gap is seen between bat and pad,” added Laxman.

Laxman further said that with Rahul's confidence level low, it would be a massive setback for the batsman if the team leaves him out of the playing XI at this point.

“So somewhere or the other I feel the self-confidence and rhythm that is generally seen in KL Rahul's batting is not seen at all. His confidence level is low, so if you leave him out at this point, it will be a big setback for him,” concluded Laxman.

India and England will lock horns for the fourth T20I on Thursday at the same venue.