/KL Rahul to KKR ahead of IPL 2026 could be a possibility - Report

KL Rahul, the Delhi Capitals (DC) superstar, could be on his way to joining the three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the next season. In a startling development surrounding the IPL 2026 trade window, Rahul, who joined DC from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last year for a whopping $1.6m (INR 14 crore), could be seen wearing KKR’s jersey in the 19th edition. After LSG roped him in the IPL 2022 mega auction, making him the captain for the next three years, they released him ahead of the last mega auction, with Delhi acquiring his services. Despite Rahul leading the run-scoring chart for Delhi the past season (539 runs in 13 innings), he could decide on his future sooner.

Rahul's move to Delhi almost did wonders, serving multiple purposes. Perhaps upset over the infamous public meltdown from his former franchise team owner (Sanjiv Goenka) following losing an away clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2024, Rahul was anyway seeking another home in the cash-rich league, which, with the DC transfer, happened. On the other hand, what worked for Delhi was that they had an Indian player as captain, a luxury for any franchise, making this a dream come true for all parties involved.

KKR, elsewhere, struggled massively after letting go of their title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer, just one season after their IPL 2024 triumph, later appointing Ajinkya Rahane as his replacement for the next season. Unsure of their potential captaincy options, KKR chose Rahane, whom they bought in the second round late on day two of the mega auction for INR 1.5 crore. This move, however, turned disastrous for the franchise, as Rahane failed to help them reach the playoffs, let alone help them defend their IPL title.



The three-time winners stood eighth on the points table, with just five wins from 14 contested matches.



Although rumours of KKR letting go of Rahane ahead of the next season made headlines shortly after their IPL 2025 campaign came to an end, reports of them wanting to have KL Rahul on board have begun doing the rounds. Should this deal materialise during the trade window, KKR will have a marquee Indian player as a captain and wicketkeeper, serving several purposes.



Since KKR have two keepers, both internationals (Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz), appointing an experienced Indian gloveman would do wonders. KL, however, didn’t keep wickets for Delhi this season but is used to such duties.