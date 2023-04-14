KKR vs SRH IPL 2023: Check playing XI, match details & squad for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

KKR vs SRH Playing XI: In the 19th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 14. KKR vs SRH match will commence at 07:30 PM IST at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata. Kolkata Knight Riders have performed unexpectedly well in the 16th edition of IPL. They are in fourth place in the IPL points table, with two out of three wins. KKR's spin trio, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, and Sunil Narine, have performed exceptionally well in the three matches. KKR also has a rising star, Rinku Singh, who saved them a game by hitting five sixes in the last over.