KKR vs SRH IPL 2023: Check playing XI, match details & squad for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata, West BengalEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Apr 14, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

KKR and SRH have played 23 matches, out of which KKR won 15 and SRH won 8. KKR and SRH look forward to sustaining their momentum in the upcoming match. Photograph:(Twitter)

KKR vs SRH Playing XI: In the 19th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 14. Check playing XI details here.

KKR vs SRH Playing XI: In the 19th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 14. KKR vs SRH match will commence at 07:30 PM IST at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata. Kolkata Knight Riders have performed unexpectedly well in the 16th edition of IPL. They are in fourth place in the IPL points table, with two out of three wins. KKR's spin trio, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, and Sunil Narine, have performed exceptionally well in the three matches. KKR also has a rising star, Rinku Singh, who saved them a game by hitting five sixes in the last over. 

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are in second last place in the IPL points table. However, the team has a well-balanced side with Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram. KKR and SRH look forward to sustaining their momentum in the upcoming match. Here's everything you need to know about KKR vs SRH predicted playing XI, squad, match and live-streaming details. 

KKR vs SRH: Match Details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 19, Indian Premier League 2023

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KKR vs SRH: Head to Head

Matches: 23

KKR Won: 15

SRH Won: 8

KKR vs SRH: Predicted Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

KKR vs SRH: Live Streaming

IPL fans can watch the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad live for free on the JioCinema app. Star Sports Network will broadcast the KKR vs SRH match live on TV.

