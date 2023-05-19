KKR vs LSG Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

KKR vs LSG Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 68 of the IPL season 2023 on Saturday, May 20. The clash will take place at the home ground of Kolkata, the Eden Gardens. Kolkata is currently placed in the seventh spot in the IPL points table after winning six of their 13 matches. Lucknow, on the other hand, is in the third spot winning seven matches out of a total of 13.

KKR desperately need a win to stay alive in the playoffs race while LSG will look to seal their place in the top two by crushing KKR with a big margin. Kolkata also needs to register a win by a big margin to improve their net run rate and bolster their chances of qualification.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details: KKR vs LSG- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL Kolkata and Lucknow have faced each other in 2 matches in IPL. Out of these 2 games, Kolkata has won 0 whereas Lucknow has come out victorious on 2 occasions. Hence, the head-to-head record of KKR vs LSG stands at 0-2.

Matches played: 2

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders: 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants: 2 KKR vs LSG- IPL 2023: Pitch report Out of the six matches played at the Eden Gardens in the season so far, three have been won by teams batting first while three have been won by teams chasing. The surface has provided several high-scoring games as batters have had a great time at the venue. There has been good assistance for spinners as well. KKR vs LSG- IPL 2023: Playing XI Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan KKR vs LSG- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will win today’s match. KKR vs LSG- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema

WATCH WION LIVE HERE