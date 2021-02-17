Kings XI Punjab changes name to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2021 auction, new logo unveiled

Kings XI Punjab have officially changed its name to Punjab Kings ahead of the auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, scheduled to be held on February 18 in Chennai. The franchise said that the new brand logo and name will extend their undying spirit of fighting against all odds while celebrating the true spirit of Punjab.

Kings XI Punjab are one of the three franchises – others being Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore – to have never won the coveted IPL trophy. While they have produced some great performances in the past, the Punjab franchise always fell short of ultimate glory. However, under the new name and logo, the franchise would be hoping to break the deadlock and lift the IPL trophy in the 2021 edition.

The franchise has released some of the big names in the squad ahead of IPL 2021 auction and will look to bolster their squad when players go under the hammer on February 18 in Chennai.

In a statement on Wednesday, Punjab Kings said: "We are much more than a team, but a family which has come together and built a connect with our fans through our relentless hard work. The new brand logo and name are an extension to our undying spirit of fighting against all odds and celebrating the true spirit of Punjab."

Earlier on Wednesday, Kings XI Punjab teased their fans and followers with a couple of tweets and it would be interesting to see how the fans react to the new name and logo of the franchise.