India announce squad for last 2 Tests vs England as Shami, Jadeja miss out

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the Team India squad for the last two Tests against England, scheduled to be played at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday met to pick the squad with the team being the same for the much-awaited pink-ball Test against England.

Interestingly, senior pacer Umesh Yadav will join the Indian squad in Ahmedabad following his fitness assessment and will replace Shardul Thakur, who will be released for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021.

Moreover, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja continue to remain absent from the Indian squad and are still recovering from their injuries, picked up during the Australian tour.

Indian squad for last 2 Tests vs England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj.

Net Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar

Standby players: KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Priyank Panchal have been released for Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The four-Test series is firmly locked at 1-1 following India's brilliant 317-run win in the second Test in Chennai. England started the series with a superb win in Chennai but fell short in the second Test as Virat Kohli and Co. made a great comeback in the series.

However, with the third Test being a pink-ball Test, the odds hang in balance. While England will look to unleash their pace battery against India, the hosts will look to continue their home domination.