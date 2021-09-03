KING KOHLI synonymous to records! Virat Kohli becomes first Asian to touch 150 million followers on Instagram

Virat Kohli is synonymous to breaking records, on and off the field. While the 32-year-old Indian captain might not be going through his best phase with the bat for Team India, he still became the fastest to register 23,000 international runs during Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England on Thursday (September 2), at Kennington Oval, London.

Ahead of the second day's play, Kohli attained another huge milestone as he became the first Asian, as well as the first cricketing celebrity, to touch the 150 million mark on Instagram. For the unversed, Kohli has now become the fourth among sporting celebrities to have reached the 150 million mark on the photo-blogging portal.

1) Cristiano Ronaldo - 337 million

2) Lionel Messi - 260 million

3) Neymar Jr - 160 million

Thus, Kohli continues to impress and leave his ardent fans absolutely stunned by his presence, both on and off the field. The Indian skipper is very active on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, where he often shares workout videos, adorable posts with his wife Anushka Sharma and family members along with the promotion of various products he endorses, in return for a hefty amount.

Talking about Kohli-led India, the visitors will be desperate to wrap up England's first innings for cheap on Day 2 of the fourth Test on Friday (September 3). Losing the toss, India were asked to bat first but managed only a paltry 191 riding on half-centuries from Kohli (50) and Shardul Thakur (57).

The five-match series is currently levelled at 1-1.