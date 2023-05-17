Kevin Pietersen says Jofra Archer's playing days for England are 'probably finished'

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen thinks that fast bowler Jofra Archer's journey with England cricket has come to an end. The comments from Pietersen came after Archer was ruled out the entire upcoming English summer including the much-anticipated Ashes series against Australia at home.

Writing on his blog Betaway, Pietersen opined, "I'm gutted for Jofra. Absolutely gutted. I think this will probably end his journey with English cricket. I know that there are reports around a franchise contract, and that would be the smartest thing for him to do now. Take six months to recover, select a few tournaments to play, and bowl at the speed of light for a few months of the year. He would earn good money and still have a career in the game."

The former skipper also suggested that the England Cricket Board is also probably done with him. Pietersen, however, sympathised with the fast bowler and said that it's not Archer's fault as he's just injury prone.

"I think the longer form of the game has passed him by. I think English cricket has probably passed him by. It's no fault of his own, he's just injury prone. As much as he would love to play for England, because I know that's his dream, it's probably finished. He should now just go and cash in as much as he can in franchise cricket. But first of all, get himself fit," wrote Pietersen.

Notably, Archer returned to competitive cricket with Indian Premier League (IPL) where he plays for Mumbai Indians but couldn't live up to the expectations. The fast bowler has played in just five games and took wickets only at an average of 95 and an average of 60.

The last decent season of Archer in IPL was in 2020 when he played 14 games and took 20 wickets. Notably, 2020 was also the last time Archer played in the IPL before featuring in the current season.

