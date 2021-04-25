Kevin Pietersen rates Chennai Super Kings' chances of winning IPL 2021

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be “very competitive” in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. CSK, after suffering their worst-ever IPL season, have started the IPL 2021 campaign strongly with three wins in four matches recorded by the MS Dhoni-led outfit.

Pietersen has now said that Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis coming into form has changed the perspective of how other teams and fans are looking at the three-time IPL winners. Pietersen further lauded the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, and ‘master captain’ MS Dhoni for managing to start the IPL 2021 campaign in such a good form.

The former England captain added that people weren’t fancying CSK much ahead of the T20 tournament but their form and experience of most of the players have made people change their opinions about the Yellow Army.

ALSO READ: From Maxwell to Dhawan: Five players who have rocked IPL 2021 so far

He told Betway: “In T20 cricket, you only need a couple of players to be in really good form to get you over the line. I know from experience of playing in these teams that if a couple of batsmen are whacking it out of the park and a couple of bowlers are picking up wickets then they can drag everybody else with them. And so, even though Chennai Super Kings weren’t fancied coming into the IPL, guys like Moeen Ali and Faf Du Plessis coming into form was always going to turn that situation around.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad looks good, Sam Curran is doing the business and MS Dhoni is a masterful captain. Then they’ve got the superstar Ravi Jadeja who seems to be here, there and everywhere. They’ve got really good players, fantastic T20 players, and it’s only taken a few of them to hit form to get them going. They look very competitive in this IPL now.”

ALSO READ: IPL 2021- Ravindra Jadeja smashes 37 runs in an over against Harshal Patel, Twitterati go crazy

CSK, if they win against RCB, will have four wins in five matches in what will be their one of the best starts to an IPL campaign. However, RCB pose a real challenge having won all their four games so far.