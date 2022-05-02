Kevin Pietersen compares Virat Kohli with Cristiano Ronaldo, calls him India's 'greatest batter'

Virat Kohli has endured a lean patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as he has struggled to get going with the bat. Despite having notched up a couple of good scores, Kohli has looked far from his best for his side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this season.

However, the Indian run-machine bounced back to form with a gritty half-century in RCB's last outing against Gujarat Titans. Opening the innings, Kohli scored 58 off 53 balls to help RCB post a fighting total of 170 runs on the board but Faf du Plessis & Co. lost the game after sensational cameos from Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia in GT's run-chase.

Kohli, who is often regarded as one of the best batters of all time, has been backed by many to soon return to the top of his game amid his poor patch. Recently, former England cricket team captain Kevin Pietersen compared Kohli with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and explained how they both are like similar brands in their respective teams.

Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time and continues to be one of the most prolific goal-scorers in world football despite being 37. The Manchester United superstar has shown no signs of slowing down despite his growing age and continues to be a game-changer for his club and country.

Also Read: MS Dhoni got support from Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri: Yuvraj Singh rues lack of backing for omission

While talking about how Kohli needs to continue his rhythm after his morale-boosting half-century against GT, Pietersen urged the RCB star to look at Ronaldo.

"What he needs to do is to have a look at Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo. Two similar brands in their different teams and in their sports. You have Virat Kohli right at the top of cricket, his brand is right at the top of cricket.

Cristiano Ronaldo is right at the top of football. One plays for Manchester United, and one plays for RCB and India. Those are big brands and they are going to be talking points. Those big brands also want to maintain their status in the game by winning," Pietersen said on Star Sports.

Also Read: 'Better to calm down & maintain limits': Ex-Pakistan captain on 'useless' comparisons between IPL and PSL

Furthr lauding Kohli, Pietersen called his pedigree in run-chases as his greatest attribute and also hailed the RCB stalwart as the greatest batter India has ever produced. It is a huge compliment from Piteresen for Kohli as India has produced several batting legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar among others.

"Virat Kohli's greatest attribute, how many games he has won for India while chasing. Virat Kohli is my greatest batter in this country because he has won so many games for India chasing. That is something you look at, that is something he cherishes and is so proud of," Pietersen said.