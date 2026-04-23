/‘His opinion doesn’t matter’: Kevin Pietersen blasts Alastair Cook in row over Bethell’s IPL future

Kevin Pietersen disagrees with his former England teammate and opener Alastair Cook over his opinion on Jacob Bethell wasting his time warming the RCB benches instead of plying his trade in the English County. Bethell is England’s brightest prospect, having impressed in the most challenging conditions and against the best of teams worldwide. While his maiden Test hundred during the SCG Ashes Test this year made headlines all over, his marathon knock against India in the T20 World Cup semis further cemented his place as among the first-team players across formats.

Bethell is part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad this season but hasn’t featured in any of the six matches played so far. Even though it could be evidently frustrating for the 22-year-old, his fans and experts back home, who are waiting for him to unleash his T20 game, Pietersen has urged the future superstar to stay in India.

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KP said that spending time with some of cricket's best players (at RCB) would help Bethell improve his game.



Having played for RCB in the cash-rich league, KP has always been vocal about returning with a wealth of knowledge by just watching greater players like Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, and even Anil Kumble train in the nets; he further urged the left-hander to learn as much as he can by rubbing shoulders with Virat Kohlis, Tim Davids and even Phil Salts.

KP snubs Cook's views on Bethell

Snapping Cook’s views (on why Bethell should consider returning and play for Warwickshire) on his social media on Thursday, KP wrote, “Alastair Cook has absolutely NO IDEA what it's like to be in the IPL. What's it's like to always be around the best players in the world. So his opinion on Jacob Bethell doesn't matter at all. Stay in India, Jacob. I know, even though you're not playing, you're learning and will be a way better player.👍🏻”

Meanwhile, Bethell also responded to Cook’s remarks on Wednesday, defending his call to stay with his IPL franchise while also describing the benefits of being available for his tournament.



"It's something that not ​many people will understand how cool it is until actually being around a team or the tournament ‌itself ⁠when you're here," Bethell said in a chat with Sky Sports. "It just has a completely different feel. It feels like everyone almost ups their game subconsciously without even really knowing because of the calibre of the tournament.

