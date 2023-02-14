KAR vs PES Live Streaming: Watch PSL 2023 Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live telecast on mobile, TV & laptop

KAR vs PES Live Streaming: Karachi Kings (KAR) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) will lock horns in the second match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Tuesday, February 14, at National Stadium Karachi. In the previous season of PSL, Karachi Kings finished in the last position in the table. They had only one win under their name. The Kings had to make changes after their defeat in PSL 2022. Shoaib Malik has shown great form in Bangladesh Premier League. Joe Clarke is the new wicketkeeper-batter for the Karachi Kings led by Imad Wasim. However, Babar Azam has moved to Peshawar Zalmi.

In the previous season of the Pakistan Super League, Peshawar Zalmi finished in the third position after winning six out of ten games. Their defeat against Islamabad United ended their run in the last PSL. However, experts have predicted a consistent performance from Peshawar Super League. Fans are excited to watch PSL live match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi (KAR vs PES).

Here are all the KAR vs PES Live Streaming details. One can watch Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live using the following information. You can also watch the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on mobile & laptop.

Which channel will broadcast Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi (KAR vs PES) PSL 2023 Live?

In India, you can watch Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2023 Live on Sony Ten-2 and Sony TV Six. In Pakistan, Ten Sports, PTV and A Sports will Live telecast PSL 2023 KAR vs PES on February 14.

When is KAR vs PES (Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

) Live?

The match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi (KAR vs PES) of PSL 2023 is on Thursday, February 14, 2023.

What time will Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi (KAR vs PES) Live begin?

Pakistan Super League's second match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will begin at 07:30 PM IST on February 14.

Which OTT platform will broadcast Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi (KAR vs PES) Live?

Fans can watch the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi (KAR vs PES) Live match on OTT platforms. In India, you can Live Stream KAR vs PES on SONY LIV App. In Pakistan, you can watch it on Daraz, Tampad and Tamasha.

Where will the PSL 2023 Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi (KAR vs PES) be played?