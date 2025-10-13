/Juventus defender Gleison Bremer set to get torn meniscus ligament operated; Barca's Olmo doubtful for El-Clasico

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer will undergo surgery for a torn meniscus ligament in his left knee, the Serie A club said on Monday. In a statement Juve said that the centre-back, who missed most of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, was diagnosed with the tear in Lyon on Monday morning. "In the next few hours the player will undergo selective arthroscopic meniscectomy," Juve added.

Italian media report that the 28-year-old could be out for a month, with Juve facing high-flying Como in Italy's top flight on Sunday.

It is a further blow to coach Igor Tudor as Juve were already missing fellow defender Juan Cabal who suffered a thigh injury during his team's 2-2 draw at Villarreal in the Champions League earlier this month.

Juventus are fifth in Serie A on 12 points and have drawn their last five matches in all competitions.

Barca's Olmo a doubt for Clasico after calf injury

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo is a doubt for the upcoming La Liga Clasico match against Real Madrid after being diagnosed with a calf injury on Monday.

"Olmo has a muscle injury in his left calf, without connective tissue involvement," said Barcelona in a statement, not specifying his expected recovery time.

Spanish media reported Olmo could miss around a fortnight, making him a doubt to face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 26.

Olmo was sent home from the Spanish national team camp last week because of the injury.

Barca forward Ferran Torres also left the Spain camp on Monday because of muscular discomfort.