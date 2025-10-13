/CAS set to rule on Israel's participation in artistic gymnastics championships

Sports' highest court will by Tuesday rule on Israeli participation at this month's world artistic gymnastics championships in Indonesia after the Asian country's government denied Israeli athletes entry visas.

Israel appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, demanding the court force the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and the Indonesian federation to "guarantee the participation of the Israeli team in the world championships or to move or cancel these championships", a CAS spokesperson told AFP on Monday.

The October 19–25 championships, in the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, is expected to feature more than 500 athletes from 79 countries.

Israeli athletes were reportedly among those set to compete, but a cabinet minister said on Thursday the government would not allow them entry, citing support for Palestinians.

Indonesia's gymnastics federation said on Friday it had informed FIG of its position.

"The FIG today has officially stated through a phone call to me that they supported the Indonesian government's decision," Indonesian gymnastics federation chairwoman Ita Yuliati told a press conference.

"Their (the Israeli athletes') visas have been rejected by the immigration."

FIG responded by saying it "takes note of the Indonesian government's decision not to issue visas to the Israeli delegation" registered for the event, "and recognises the challenges that the host country has faced in organising this event".

"The FIG hopes that an environment will be created as soon as possible where athletes around the world can enjoy sports safely and withpeaceofmind."

Indonesia has no formal ties with Israel, but Israeli nationals or their sponsors, such as Indonesian-based businesses or Indonesian nationals, can apply for a short-term visa under the "calling visa" procedure.

Israeli nationals with dual passports can also enter Indonesia using their other passport.

In July 2023, Indonesia pulled out of hosting the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games following controversy over Israel's participation.