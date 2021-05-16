Juventus are set to bid for Ousmane Dembele: Reports

Juventus are keen on bringing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona this mid-year, as indicated by Fichajes.net via Juve.com. The 2018 World Cup champion has had a stop-start life at the Nou Camp since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Barcelona had marked Dembele from Dortmund for a club record of €135 million. Notwithstanding, he neglected to satisfy the expectations just as the sticker price because of an absence of form and repeating injuries.

With his agreement lapsing the following summer, Juventus are hoping to sign the winger at an extensively less expensive cost.

Barcelona followed through on a heavy cost to carry Ousmane Dembele to the Nou Camp in 2017. Nonetheless, the Frenchman neglected to supplant the active Neymar at the club. With just a year left on his Blaugrana contract, Barcelona are in danger of losing him free of charge in the coming months.

Juventus are hoping to exploit this agreement circumstance. They are hoping to offer €40 million for Dembele. This could end up being an extreme choice for Barcelona. On the off chance that they don't acknowledge the Juventus offer, they could lose the 23-year old on a free exchange the following summer.

Barcelona are reputed to have enormous freedom this mid-year, with upwards of 14 players in danger of being sold. This is to create assets for new and better players and furthermore to diminish the club's pay spending plan in these troublesome monetary occasions for clubs across Europe.

Barcelona are without a doubt to acknowledge any proposal from Juventus in the event that they can acquire an appropriate substitution at the club. They have been connected with different attacking players, including Erling Haaland, Sergio Agüero, and Memphis Depay.

Ousmane Dembele has been a baffling signing for Barcelona. He has neglected to play for a long length because of his physical issue inconveniences. In the four seasons, he has been at the club, Ousmane Dembele has played multiple times for Barcelona and has scored just 30 goals.

Notwithstanding having a superior season this time around, it would appear that his time at Barcelona is everything except over. Maybe a transition to Juventus will launch Ousmane Dembele's profession and assist him with satisfying his potential in a group that is much slower contrasted with La Liga.