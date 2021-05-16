Leicester City players express support for Palestine after FA Cup win

Leicester won their first-ever FA Cup in the club's 137-year history after beating Chelsea in the finals at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday. After lifting the cup Leicester players Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana showed support for the Palestinians.

The duo was seen holding the Palestinian flag. English midfielder Choudhury had the flag draped over his shoulders as he collected his winner's medal after beating Tuchel's Chelsea.

Both the players showed their solidarity amid the latest conflict between Palestine and Israel, which has seen violence over the past few weeks.

Many major European cities witnessed thousands of people marching in support of Palestine on Saturday.

Arsenal midfielder Mohammed Elneny took to social media to voice his support for Palestine but he faced a lot of flak from Jewish fans.

The Egyptian posted on his Twitter account: "My heart and my soul and my support for you Palestine."

Arsenal confirmed to Sky Sports that they have spoken with Elneny after concerns about the post were raised from one of the club's sponsors, coffee maker Lavazza.

"As with any employees of Arsenal, our players are entitled to express their views on their own platforms," the club told Sky Sports News.

"That said we have spoken to Mo about this so he understands the wider implications of his post.

"As a club we are committed to confronting and eliminating all forms of discrimination and continue to champion the need for equality and diversity across all areas of life."

(Inputs from AFP)