'Just feeling the love': Kyrgios' renews his feud with Novak Djokovic with grand entrance

Nick Kyrgios' off-court feud with Serbian ace Novak Djokovic is known to all. The outspoken Aussie renewed his animosity after mocking world number with a Djokovic-like entrance to an empty Margaret Court Arena for his doubles match.

ALSO READ: Australian Open: Osaka back from the brink to reach quarter-finals

Ahead of his doubles' match alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis, the Australian imitated the way Djokovic celebrates victories with extravagant gestures to all four corners of a stadium.

"Just feeling the love," the maverick Australian, knocked out of the singles by Dominic Thiem on Friday night, said when asked to explain his entrance.

"Just trying to spread the good word of the celebration. Everyone loves that celebration. It's well liked."

Earlier, the Australian called the Serbian a "strange cat". This statement from Kyrgios comes after Djokovic's remarks where he said that he had little respect for the Australian off court.

"It's a strange one for me. I read his comments -– he said he doesn't respect me off the court," said Kyrgios, who has also previously blasted the 17-time Grand Slam winner as having "an obsession with wanting to be liked".

"It actually would make complete sense to me if he was like, 'I don't respect the guy on the court', because I understand if he doesn't agree with some of my antics on the court that I've done in the past.

"I'm not quite sure how you can't respect me off the court," he added.