Jurgen Klopp slams unvaccinated players, compares anti-vax movement to drink driving

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp slammed players who are refusing to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus as a recent media report revealed that 13 of the 20 clubs in the top division have squads where fewer than 50 per cent of the players are fully vaccinated.

The German even said that if players are claiming if it is their 'freedom' not to be jabbed, they might as well argue it is their right to drink and drive.

"It's a little bit like drink driving. We probably all had a situation where we had a beer or two and thought 'I could still drive', but under the law we are not allowed to drive. The law is not there to protect me when I've had two beers and want to drive, it is there to protect all the other people because I am drunk and want to drive a car."

"With the vaccination, all the specialists out there tell us the vaccination is the solution for the situation at the moment. It is the same. I don't take the vaccination only to protect myself but to protect all the people around me," he added.

"I don't understand how that is a limitation of freedom, because if it is then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well, but we accept that," the manager said.

Recently, a report by Daily Mail revealed some players are not only refusing to get vaccinated but they are spreading so-called "conspiracy theories" involving Bill Gates, infertility and the power of vitamins about the vaccines.

Talking about his squad, Klopp revealed his squad are "99 per cent" vaccinated. "I can say we have 99 per cent vaccinated," said Klopp. "I didn't have to convince the players, it was more a natural decision from the team. I can't remember talking to a player and explaining him why he should because I am not a doctor," he added.

The 54-year-old Klopp said he had consulted doctors he trusted before taking the vaccine. "Where did I get the knowledge from that I think it is makes sense to get the vaccination? I called doctors who I have known for years. I took the vaccination obviously because I am in the age group where it is not that easy anymore, otherwise it could be tricky," he added.