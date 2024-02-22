Jurgen Klopp optimistic on Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez inclusion in League Cup final vs Chelsea

Liverpool will have a task in hand on Sunday (Feb 25) when they take on Chelsea in the final of the League Cup at the Wembley Stadium. The Reds having emerged victorious 4-1 in both of their last two Premier League outings have been troubled with injuries as key men Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah are facing a race against time to make the Starting XI. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp though is optimistic about the inclusion of the duo with the final taking place in three days.

Klopp optimistic on Salah, Nunez

“They couldn’t have played tonight,” Klopp said while speaking to Sky Sports on Wednesday.

“From here we will see who will be back for Sunday, but that is not important at the moment.”

The Reds have been in impressive form in recent weeks despite losing to Arsenal in North London a fortnight ago. Liverpool beat Brentford 4-1 over the weekend and followed that with another win on Wednesday against Luton by the same scoreline. However, the win against Brentford came at a cost with Nunez and Salah both suffering injury scares.

Nunez was substituted at half time while Salah came on in the second half of the match where he scored his 15th Premier League goal. Klopp will be optimistic on the inclusion of the duo despite him claiming they could have played on Wednesday.

Currently, Liverpool are already without Alisson (hamstring), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Thiago (hamstring), Curtis Jones (ankle) and Diogo Jota (knee). Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) is also a doubt but is not ruled out entirely and could feature from the bench. Joel Matip (ACL), Stefan Bajcetic (growing pains) and Ben Doak (MCL) are also long-time absentees and are unlikely to feature again this campaign.