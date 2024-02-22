WPL 2024 opening ceremony: Where to watch, performers, time and Shah Rukh Khan to be present at the ceremony

The upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) second edition is scheduled to commence on Friday, 23 February 2024, featuring an inaugural match between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals.

An opening ceremony for WPL 2024 is slated to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Renowned Bollywood actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, and Tiger Shroff are expected to grace the event with their remarkable performances.

Where will the first match of the WPL 2024 be held?

Last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be competing in the opening match in Bengaluru at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

WPL 2024 Match timings

The upcoming edition will be hosted by Delhi and Bengaluru. All matches will start at 7:30 pm.

Who will be performing at the opening ceremony of the WPL 2024?

The opening ceremony of the second season of WPL will be a star-studded affair. The official account of the WPL has announced that Actors Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Karthik Aryan are set to perform. As per the ANI report, from singers to Bollywood actors, who's who of the Indian film industry will be going to add a filmy touch to the inaugural of the sports tournament.

When will WPL 2024 opening ceremony start?

The opening ceremony will be held an hour before the match starts. The viewers can watch the performances at 6.30 pm today on 23 February.

Where to watch the live-streaming of WPL 2024?

WPL 2024 will be telecasted on Sports 18. The live-streaming of the matches will be available on Jio Cinemas.

WPL 2024 final teams and players name:

Delhi Capitals:

Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shefali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari.

Gujarat Giants:

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan

Mumbai Indians:

Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight (withdrawn), Indrani Roy, Shraddha Pokarkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

UP Warriorz:

Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (withdrawn, replaced by Chamari Athapaththu), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana