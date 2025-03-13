Bayern Munich on Thursday announced Joshua Kimmich had signed a four-year extension to his contract that had been set to expire at the end of the season.

Germany international Kimmich said he made his decision because Bayern is "the best environment to achieve my sporting goals.

"There's currently no better package of teammates, coaching staff and club environment for me to achieve maximum success. I feel at home here and I'm not finished yet."

After Tuesday's 2-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen sent Bayern through to the Champions League quarter-finals, Kimmich told reporters he was set to prolong his stay at the club.

After speculation he could leave Bayern in previous seasons, Kimmich has rediscovered his best form in midfield under Vincent Kompany, having played every minute in the Bundesliga until picking up a minor injury in February.

Kimmich, already the national team captain, is viewed as the successor to current Bayern skipper Manuel Neuer.

Sporting director Christoph Freund called the 30-year-old Kimmich "a driving force that will tirelessly drive Bayern forward in the future".

Kimmich's new contract is the latest in several extended deals in 2025 as Bayern seek to shore up their future, with Neuer, Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies all recently extending their contracts.

Kimmich signed for Bayern from Stuttgart in 2015 after a two-year spell at RB Leipzig and has made 429 appearances for Bayern, scoring 43 goals and providing 115 assists.

At Bayern, Kimmich has won eight Bundesliga titles and lifted the Champions League in 2020.

Kimmich has also played 97 times for Germany.

Eight points clear of defending champions Leverkusen, Bayern are on track to win back the Bundesliga title.

They will face Inter Milan in the Champions League quarter-finals, with this season's final to be held in Munich in May.

