Josh Hazlewood: Feels good to be No. 1 T20I side and take winning momentum into ODI series

Josh Hazlewood was back in the Australian T20I playing XI after a gap of four years and the pacer lived up to the expectations as he ended up with the big wicket of Tom Banton while conceding just 23 runs off his four-over quota as Australia won the third T20I by five wickets to become the number one T20I side in ICC Rankings.

"It feels to get a win after such a long break. Being the no.1 T20I side is always a great feeling and yes, the win will give us the momentum heading into the ODI series"

"It was good to be playing T20 cricket again for Australia. It's been a long time that I played T20 cricket for Australia, however, I played few games in the Big Bash last year, I worked on a few things and it seems to be going well, hopefully I will get some games for Chennai this year, I would try to play well for the franchise every time I get an opportunity," Hazlewood said during a virtual media interaction on Wednesday.

Hazlewood bowled the first two overs of his spell with his usual 'good-length' deliveries before bringing in his variations for the third and fourth overs. A couple of bumpers from the Aussie quick, who replaced Pat Cummins in the XI, did trouble the English batsman in what was a sluggish track in Southampton.

India and Australia are set to lock horns in a four-match Test series later in 2020 and Hazlewood sounded excited to play some cricket with and against the Indian players in much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 starting September 19.

"It is going to be interesting playing with a few of the guys who we will come up against this summer. It would be good to get some insights as to how they think about the game, obviously, IPL is a different format," said Hazlewood.

Australia will now kick-start the three-match ODI series against England at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester from September 11.

