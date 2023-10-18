Jordan Henderson admits money was a 'contributing factor' in his move to Saudi Arabia

England international Jordan Henderson has admitted that money was a 'contributing factor' in his move to Saudi Arabia. During one of the first TV interviews since his move to Al-Ettifaq, Henderson clarified his previous position wherein he said money was not a motivator for him.

The former Liverpool captain said he understood why people were disappointed in him and that he should have been more clear with his previous statements.

"Yeah, definitely, I've said that before. I tried a little bit, I had an interview a few months ago and maybe some of the stuff I said didn't come out in the way that I thought I said it," Henderson told Channel 4.

An example of that would probably be in terms of when I said I didn't go out there solely for the money, I think that's a big difference. It's not a sole reason, rather than saying I didn't go out there for the money."

Ever since Henderson moved to At-Ettifaq to play under Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, he has come under heavy scrutiny from fans across the globe. Henderson was closely associated with the LGBTQ+ community during his stint at the Merseyside and his move to a country where gay rights are frowned upon is being regarded as the main reason for the pushback.

No regrets for the move

Questioned if he rued the move to Saudi where a community he associated with so closely feels alienated, Henderson replied: "No regrets."

“I think having someone like myself, with the values that I have, in Saudi Arabia is only a good thing. Before I went to Saudi people knew the groups I supported and helped in the past. My values haven’t changed as a person just because I’m going to a different country to play football."

Notably, Henderson was booed by the English fans during last week's friendly against Australia at Wembley. The midfielder sported the captain's armband during the match but was booed by the fans when he was substituted in the second half by manager Gareth Southgate.

"It's not nice, your own fans (booing). Everybody has got their own opinion. I love playing for England, I have done for many years, that's why I'm still here," said Henderson at the time.

The former Liverpool player has played in three World Cups and three European Championships for England and won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup as Liverpool captain.

(With inputs from agencies)