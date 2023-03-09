John Cena on cusp of equalling ex-WWE champion's long-standing feat if he wins at WrestleMania 39

John Cena is on the cusp of equalling a long-standing record held by former WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Ahead of his battle with Austin Theory at the WrestleMania 39, Cena is closing in on attaining a massive feat. If the veteran beats Theory, he will tie a 27-year-long record of having the most US Title reigns in history (6). However, it won't be an easy task for Cena who has not won a singles match in WWE since 2018.

It is to be noted that the pro-wrestling legend Flair became a record six-time US Champion when he toppled Konnan at WCW Bash at The Beach in 1996. Cena, on the other hand, is currently tied at five reigns along with some other notable names such as Chris Benoit, Wahoo McDaniel, Lex Luger, and Bret Hart.

Talking about Theory, the 25-year-old American got his wish fulfilled when Cena accepted his challenge. If Theory gets the better of Cena at WrestleMania 39, it will undoubtedly be a signifcant achievement in his promising career. Ahead of the clash, Teddy Long opined on the much-awaited battle and explained why WWE booked Cena to destroy Theory.