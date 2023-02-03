Joginder Sharma, India's 2007 World Cup hero retires from international cricket

India's 2007 T20 World Cup hero Joginder Sharma on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket at the age of 39. Sharma, who now serves as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Haryana Police is still remembered by the cricket fraternity as the one who bowled the final over in Johannesburg, fifteen summers ago and helped India lift its first and only T20 World Cup trophy.

"Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket. My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport," wrote Sharma in a letter.

Sharma thanked the BCCI, Haryana Cricket Association, the Haryana government and his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings for providing the opportunities, over the years.

"To all cricket fans that have supported me through the ups & downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always be a source of motivation for me."

Announced retirement from cricket Thanks to each and everyone for your love and support 🙏❤️👍👍 pic.twitter.com/A2G9JJd515 — Joginder Sharma 🇮🇳 (@MJoginderSharma) February 3, 2023

Talking about his life after retirement, Sharma added that he was excited and looking to explore the business side of cricket.

"I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environment. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life."

Joginder Sharma and the fairytale

After Pakistan were tottering at 77/6 in the final, chasing a relatively steep target of 158, it was Misbah-ul-Haq that stepped to the plate and took the game to the final over.

However, going against conventional logic and what most pundits would have advised, skipper MS Dhoni handed the responsibility of the final over in the hands of Sharma, instead of veteran Harbhajan Singh, who still had an over up his sleeve.

With ball in Sharma's hand and Misabh on strike, the former had to defend 13 runs. When quizzed years later about what Dhoni said to him while handing the ball, Sharma revealed:

"Don’t think about the runs that they need, think about your bowling. If you get hit, don’t over-think, just concentrate on the next ball. Whatever is the result, be confident you have my support."

And as it turned out, Sharma defended the over and gifted Indian fans one of the most iconic montages of all time.

Despite making only eight international appearances, Sharma remains one of the widely-known cricketing names across Indian households.

He is one of those cult heroes that generations after generations remember for their one heroic act. And that is Sharma's legacy, which he would gladly take.

(With inputs from agencies)