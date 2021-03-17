Jofra Archer keeps pressure on, forces teams to attack other bowlers: Mark Wood

England speedster Mark Wood on Wednesday said that Jofra Archer's ability to build pressure on the opposition leads to dismissals during matches. Wood was the wrecker-in-chief for England as the pacer scalped the wickets of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer as England registered a thumping eight-wicket in to take a 2-1 lead in the five-T20I series, being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Jofra starts a lot of the times because he keeps the pressure on, it forces the teams to take risks against the other bowlers. He keeps it tight, when I started well and I got the wicket, they had a new batsman and we could get a few dot balls in to build pressure. It is just about bowling in tandem and keeping the pressure on for each other. Just trying to make sure that we did not give anything loose," said Wood during a virtual press conference.

Wood kept his bowling tight in the first three overs in the third T20I but Indian skipper Virat Kohli was all class during the death overs and made light work in Wood's fourth and final over.

Kohli used the crease to perfection as he went deep inside the crease to hit a pull shot off Wood that went ten rows into the stands.

"We have a plan as a group. Chris Jordon is an experienced bowler. We decide on the ball we are going to bowl and then you try to execute that. The plan was good but the execution was wrong. On a couple of balls, I felt I executed what I wanted to bowl, but Kohli just played good shots and good players are allowed to do that. The first six he hit off me, was a hell of a shot," said Wood.

"If you allow good players to get in, he got in and he took his time and he caught up with it in the end. He is a fantastic player, but we were pleased with the score we kept them too. I will take the battering in the end for the early wickets which I got," he added.

India and England will now lock horns in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.