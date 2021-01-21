Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes to give England 'huge boost' vs India: England captain Joe Root

England's red-ball captain Joe Root on Thursday confirmed that Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer will return to the squad for their Test series against India, starting from February 5, as he said that the duo will give the visitors a "major boost”.

Both Stokes and Archer are the missing names from England's ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka due to rotation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

England, despite missing two of their biggest stars, defeated Sri Lanka in the first Test comprehensively and lead the two-match series 1-0. After the completion of Sri Lanka tour, England will head straight to India, who have been boosted by their historic Test series win against Australia this week, to lock horns in a full-fledged series including four Test matches.

"I expect India to be full of confidence and in their own conditions, they are a very good team. They play some very good cricket," Root told reporters.

"We have to be at our absolute best. But that's an exciting prospect for us, a great opportunity for us, it's a great way to aid our development as a side.

"And we will be going there fully expecting to try and win that series. But we have got a lot of hard work to do before we get there. We got a big Test match here."

Root slammed an incredible 228 to help England win the opening Test by seven wickets in Galle. The visitors also announced that James Anderson will be replacing Stuart Broad in the playing XI for the second Test.

"You speak to any side in the world, those two guys coming back into it would give the squad a huge boost and it's certainly the case for us," said Root.

"We (will be) excited to see them back in and around the squad. Hopefully, they are full of energy and ready to go when they get here."

England are set to travel to India from Sri Lanka with the first Test scheduled in Chennai on February 5. The visitors will also play five T20I matches and three ODIs.