India's Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of England Test series

Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the four-match home Test series against England, scheduled to start from February 5. Jadeja had dislocated his left thumb during the Sydney Test against Australia and underwent a surgery Down Under. However, the swashbuckling all-rounder would need six weeks to recover, ruling him out of the much-awaited Test series against England.

The BCCI selectors will take a call on Jadeja's availability for the shorter formats later. India are scheduled to play four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs against England with the first two Tests set to be hosted by Chennai while remaining two will be hosted by Ahmedabad.

“He is out of Test series and he will take more than six weeks to recover completely. The selectors will take a call later, whether to include him in the team for the shorter formats,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

Jadeja will further travel to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.

The Indian Test players will have to undergo three days of quarantine after reaching Chennai on January 27. They will be allowed to train and use the gym after completing hard quarantine.

The BCCI has even requested the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association to check with the authorities on whether 50 per cent crowd capacity will be allowed at the Chepauk Stadium for the Test matches against England.

