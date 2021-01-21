India's Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of England Test series

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 21, 2021, 02.06 PM(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the four-match home Test series against England, scheduled to start from February 5. Jadeja had dislocated his left thumb during the Sydney Test against Australia and underwent a surgery Down Under. However, the swashbuckling all-rounder would need six weeks to recover, ruling him out of the much-awaited Test series against England. 

The BCCI selectors will take a call on Jadeja's availability for the shorter formats later. India are scheduled to play four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs against England with the first two Tests set to be hosted by Chennai while remaining two will be hosted by Ahmedabad.  

“He is out of Test series and he will take more than six weeks to recover completely. The selectors will take a call later, whether to include him in the team for the shorter formats,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express. 

Jadeja will further travel to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation. 

The Indian Test players will have to undergo three days of quarantine after reaching Chennai on January 27. They will be allowed to train and use the gym after completing hard quarantine. 

The BCCI has even requested the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association to check with the authorities on whether 50 per cent crowd capacity will be allowed at the Chepauk Stadium for the Test matches against England.  

England tour of India – Full Schedule:  

  • India vs England, 1st Test: February 5-9 in Chennai  
  • India vs England, 2nd Test: February 13-17 in Chennai  
  • India vs England, 3rd Test: February 24-28 in Ahmedabad  
  • India vs England, 4th Test: March 4-8 in Ahmedabad  
  • India vs England, 1st T20I: March 12 in Ahmedabad  
  • India vs England, 2nd T20I: March 14 in Ahmedabad  
  • India vs England, 3rd T20I: March 16 in Ahmedabad  
  • India vs England, 4th T20I: March 18 in Ahmedabad  
  • India vs England, 5th T20I: March 20 in Ahmedabad  
  • India vs England, 1st ODI: March 2 in Pune  
  • India vs England, 2nd ODI: March 26 in Pune  
  • India vs England, 3rd ODI: March 28 in Pune 
