IPL 2021: From Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell to Lasith Malinga - List of released players ahead of mini-auction

With the deadline to retain players ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 mini-auction, franchises on Wednesday released some of their respective players to increase their purse before the auction. Teams are looking to bolster their squad for IPL 2021 with mini-auction likely to take place in February.

With the list of retained and released players out ahead of IPL 2021 mini-auction, let us take a look at some of the players who have been released by IPL franchises so far.

Harbhajan Singh started the day by announcing that his contract with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has come to an end. The veteran off-spinner, if available, will go straight to the mini-auction pool after spending a couple of seasons with the Yellow Army.

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) source confirmed to WION that Suresh Raina has been retained by the franchise with the veteran southpaw all set to don the yellow jersey again after missing IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. The likes of Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay have also been released by CSK as the MS Dhoni-led outfit look to bring new faces into the squad.

The biggest released player ahead of IPL 2021 mini-auction has arguably been Steve Smith as Rajasthan Royals have released the Australian batsman. Sanju Samson has been named as the new captain of Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians have released the likes of Lasith Malinga and Sherfane Rutherford while Delhi Capitals have moved away from Sandeep Lamicchane, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy and Alex Carey.

Kolkata Knight Riders have also decided to part ways with flamboyant English opener Tom Banton after buying him in IPL 2019 auction pool. They have also let go Chris Green, Siddesh Lad, Nikhil Naik and M Siddharth.

Chennai Super Kings have released Monu Singh as well.

Kings XI Punjab have released Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Jimmy Neesham.

Released players ahead of IPL 2021 mini-auction:

Steve Smith, Lasith Malinga, Sherfane Rutherford, Sandeep Lamicchane, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy, Alex Carey, Tom Banton, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Monu Singh, Daniel Sams (traded to RCB). Harshal Patel (traded to RCB), Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, M Siddharth, Siddesh Lad, Chris Morris, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Dube, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Parthiv Patel, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell McClenaghan

Retained players list of all IPL 2021 franchise:

List of retained players by Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

List of retained players by Chennai Super Kings: N Jagadeesan, R Gaikwad, KM Asif, R Jadeja, MS Dhoni, J Hazlewood, K Sharma, A Rayudu, S Raina, I Tahir, D Chahar, Faf du Plessis, S Thakur, M Santner, D Bravo, L Ngidi, S Curran, S Kishore.

List of retained players by Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Gayle, Pooran, Shami, Jordan, Mandeep, Mayank, Bishnoi, Prabhsimran, Hooda, Sarfaraz, Arshdeep, M Ashwin, Arshdeep, Porel, Harpreet

List of retained players by Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh

List of retained players by Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier.

List of retained players by Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Jos Buttler.

List of retained players by Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock.

List of retained players by Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Rahane, Dhawan, Shaw, Pant, Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Pravin Dubey, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, R. Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.

