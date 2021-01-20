Chennai Super Kings release Harbhajan Singh ahead of IPL 2021 mini-auction

Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday released veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh from the squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 mini-auction. With the deadline to submit the list of retained players set for January 20, IPL franchises are set to release the list of retained and released players ahead of the mini-auction for IPL 2021.

Harbhajan Singh, who missed IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates, due to personal reasons, took to social media platform Twitter to announce the development as he thanked CSK for beautiful memories in the last couple of years. The 40-year-old went on to thank the staff, management and CSK fans for supporting him during his stay with the Yellow Army.

"As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was great experience..beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL , management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years.. All the best..," tweeted Harbajan on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Cricket Australia thanks BCCI on successful tour, salutes Team India's 'courage and skill'

As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience..beautiful memories made &some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years.. All the best..🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 20, 2021 ×

Harbhajan, in IPL 2019, featured in 11 matches for Chennai Super Kings where the veteran off-spinner picked 16 wickets with an economy rate of 7.09. While he could have been a potent option with the ball at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the IPL franchise thought it would be of best interest to look towards the future.

ALSO READ: India hailed as 'Immortals', Australia under fire after Gabba stunner

Moreover, the likes of Murali Vijay and Piyush Chawla are also likely to be released while the fate of Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav lies in MS Dhoni's hands with the CSK skipper expected to take a final call on the duo.

Chennai Super Kings are eyeing an overhaul ahead of IPL 2021 mini-auction after failing to reach the playoffs for the first time in their history in IPL 2019.