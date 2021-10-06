Joe Root confirms participation, England committed to Ashes series: Report

Despite some England players expressing concerns over the upcoming Ashes series due to strict COVID-19 quarantine restrictions in Australia, England have committed to the tour. British media reported that the squad's concerns over Covid conditions were resolved at a meeting between the countries' cricket boards and England captain Joe Root on Tuesday (October 5).

The Daily Telegraph reported that Root has confirmed his participation in the five-Test series at the meeting and will likely be joined by a full-strength squad. Although, there isn't any official statement over the tour.

England players had sought assurances for their family members to be allowed to join them for the series over the Christmas and New Year period. The series is scheduled to start in Brisbane on December 8. Australia.

Australia has largely sealed its borders to international travellers during the Covid pandemic but Prime Minister Scott Morrison had said it would be "flexible and practical" over the tour.

Recently, Australian Test captain Tim Paine said the tour will go ahead after players like Root, vice-captain Jos Buttler, pacer Stuart Broad expressed concerns.

On the other hand, Australia's one-day international captain Aaron Finch said he sympathised "fully" with England players' concerns but was glad to hear a resolution had been reached.

"They’ve played a lot of test cricket so I can understand where they’re coming from," Finch told reporters on Wednesday in a video call.

"Guys are on the road for a lot longer than what tours used to go (for) when you’re adding on quarantine at the start and potentially at the end. That is difficult but it’s great to see Joe’s (Root) supported that and they’re going to come down," Finch added.

Australia are the current holders of the Ashes after retaining the urn following a 2-2 draw in England in 2019. They won the last series "Down Under" 4-0 in 2017/18.