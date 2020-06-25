Jessi Combs posthumously named Fastest Woman on Earth by Guinness World Records

Jet-car racer Jessi Combs posthumously became The World’s Fastest Woman, according to Guinness World Records. Combs died last summer in Oregon in an attempt to beat a land speed record after a mechanical failure in the front wheel.

Guinness announced that Combs as the fastest woman while announcing that the land speed record in the female category was achieved by her in the Alvord Desert in the USA.

"Jessi is the first person to break this record in more than 40 years"

"The fastest land speed record (female) is 841.338 kph (522.783 mph), and was achieved by Jessi Combs (USA) in the Alvord Desert, Oregon, USA, on 27 August 2019," the Guinness announcement reads. "Jessi is the first person to break this record in more than 40 years."

ALSO READ: 'That man probably came sick' - Novak Djokovic's parents accuse Grigor Dimitrov for spreading coronavirus at Adria Tour

Combs, 39, was driving her ‘North American Eagle’ – a 56-foot-long jet-powered car when she died while attempting to top the woman’s land speed record of 512.7 miles an hour. Combs now is officially the fastest woman on earth as he broke the record held by Kitty O’Neil in the Alvord Desert in 1976.

Before her death, Combs, in an Instagram post, had made her intention clear.

"It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire ... those who are willing, are those who achieve great things," she said. "People say I’m crazy. I say thank you ;)"

ALSO READ: Connor to be first female MCC president in 233 years

During her attempt to achieve the world record, there was a mechanical failure in the front wheel, most likely caused by striking an object on the desert, as per Harney County Sherriff’s Office. Unfortunately, the front wheel failure shattered the front wheel assembly when the car was at a speed of more than 500mph.

Combs earned the nickname of ‘fastest woman on four wheels’ after setting a record of 398 mph during SuperSpeed Challenger in 2013. She attempted to beat the record in 2018 but failed to do so with a mechanical error ending her attempt early.