/Jemimah Rodrigues' hug with Pakistan's Fatima Sana in The Hundred goes viral - WATCH

Senior India batter Jemimah Rodrigues and Pakistan all-rounder Fatima Sana shared a warm hug after their teams faced each other in The Hundred. A video of the moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans having mixed reactions given the tense political relations between India and Pakistan. Since the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025, friendly interactions between Indian and Pakistani cricketers have largely been avoided, particularly by Indian players. While athletes from some other sports have resumed handshakes and friendly exchanges, cricket has remained more cautious. Rodrigues and Fatima’s gesture therefore attracted considerable attention.

There were also concerns that India-Pakistan tensions could affect The Hundred. After Indian owners invested in the competition, reports suggested that Pakistani players could face treatment similar to an unofficial IPL ban. However, Sunrisers Leeds, owned by the Sun Group, eventually signed Pakistan spinner Abar Ahmed, easing some of those concerns.

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On the field, Rodrigues played an important unbeaten knock of 28 from 18 balls for Southern Brave. Fatima had an expensive spell with the ball for Birmingham Phoenix, giving away 33 runs from 15 deliveries, but remained unbeaten on five as Phoenix lost by 24 runs at the Rose Bowl.

The win kept Southern Brave’s perfect start to the season intact, with four victories from four matches. Birmingham Phoenix, meanwhile, continued to struggle at the bottom of the table without a win.

Brave were sent in to bat and finished on 140/3. Lizelle Lee scored 43 from 28 balls, while Maia Bouchier made 45 from 31 as the pair put together a 68-run opening partnership from 48 balls. Rodrigues then added an unbeaten 28 to give the hosts a strong finish, while Laura Wolvaardt scored 11.

For Phoenix, Alice Capsey, Lauren Filer and Alana King took one wicket each.

Phoenix began their chase strongly, with Davina Perrin and Tammy Beaumont putting together a 73-run opening stand. Perrin top-scored with 52 off 43 balls, while Beaumont made 22. However, Phoenix lost momentum after the pair were dismissed.

Lauren Bell removed Capsey before Sarah Glenn dismissed Perrin shortly after she reached her half-century. Sophie Molineux then took two late wickets to finish with 2/24, while Bell ended with figures of 1/16.