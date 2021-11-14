Jaydev Unadkat clarifies viral 'just another pacer who can bat' video: Not taking a jibe at anyone'

Indian cricketer Jaydev Unadkat has clarified the intentions behind the video that he recently posted on his official Twitter handle, which grabbed media attention and was even slammed by social media users.

The 30-year-old cricketer, as a caption, wrote 'just another pacer who can bat', while sharing a clip of himself batting in one of the matches in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The tweet appeared to be — and also pointed out by several social media users — a target to Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who remained in the headlines lately because of his injuries, which was a reason for his poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2021.

ALSO READ | Should Virat Kohli step down as India's ODI skipper after quitting T20I captaincy? John Buchanan opines

Now, in another tweet, Unadkat said, "Shouldn’t we take things in a positive way & have mutual respect for everyone who’s reached this level in the sport? Typing a tweet can be easy, but reaching an elite level in a sport, in a country of a billion, is not!"

He added, "By the means of uploading videos of what I was able to do in a recent domestic series (cos it isn’t telecasted), doesn’t mean I am taking a jibe at anyone or any player in anyway. I took pride in what I did for my team. I am happy. I showed off. (don’t we all love to do that?)"

Here is the post that grabbed attention, WATCH: