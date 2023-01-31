Jay Shah, Sachin Tendulkar to felicitate Indian women's U-19 team in Ahmedabad following World Cup triumph

Following a historic seven-wicket win over England in the recently-concluded Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup on Sunday, the Indian team will be felicitated at the newly built Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1st. Jay Shah, BCCI’s secretary informed about this in a tweet, adding veteran Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar alongside other BCCI office bearers will be present during the ceremony that will take place at 6:30 PM - one hour before the start of the deciding T20I between India and New Zealand at the same venue. Besides, soon after the win, Shah also tweeted inviting the women’s team to come and watch the 3rd T20I adding that this homogenous win calls for a celebration.

While all members of the Indian contingent will be present at the ceremony, two players including the captain Shafali Verma and Richa Gosh - who are now part of the senior team for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup, will be missing.

Young guns enter history books

Never before this moment had any Indian women’s cricket team at any level won a world cup. Against England in the final of the first of its kind event, the Indian women’s team won the toss and elected to bowl first. Courtesy a handsome performance with the ball, they dismissed England on mere 68 in 17 overs.

Chasing this small total was never going to be tough for the Shafali Verma–led team who took 14 overs to claim a win. Meanwhile, opener Shweta Sehrawat remained the top run-getter with 297 runs to her name at an average of 99.

Time for the seniors to get the job done