BCCI announces massive $600,000 reward for U19 women's team after World Cup heroics

It is only January but women's cricket in India could not have been off to any better start. After India's women's team won the inaugural U19 World Cup, BCCI announced a $600,000 reward money for the players and support staff.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah Shah took to Twitter to congratulate the squad and announced the prize money.

"Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year."

Shah also informed that captain Shafali Verma and her entire squad were invited to the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday (February 1) to watch the third T20I between India and New Zealand.

India wins the WC

India won the World Cup on Sunday, beating England by seven wickets, courtesy of a stellar performance from the bowlers.

The bowlers were the star of the show as they restricted England to a paltry score of 68, without allowing them to play the full quota of 20 overs.

Despite losing skipper Verma early on in the chase and later Shweta Sanjay Sehrawat, India did not panic and managed to keep their wits about, reaching the target with six overs to spare,

BCCI launches WPL

BCCI offering the grand prize money becomes even more significant after the Women's Premier League's (WPL) franchise and television rights were sold in the last fortnight for astronmical amounts.

The rights of the five franchises were sold for a combined valuation of $572 million (Rs 4669.99 crore), breaking the record set during the inaugural edition of the men's IPL.

Meanwhile, Viacom 18 won media rights for WPL for a period of five years (2023-2027) for $116.7 million with per match value coming down to approximately $857,000.

(With inputs from agencies)