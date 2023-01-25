HUGE! Franchise rights to five WPL teams sold for $572 million, breaks record of IPL

In what comes as a watershed moment for the sport, BCCI on Wednesday informed the rights of the five franchises for the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) had been sold for a combined valuation of $572 million (Rs 4669.99 crore), breaking the record set during the inaugural edition of the men's IPL.

The closed-bid auction was held in Mumbai and the winners were identified after BCCI opened the sealed bids.

Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd topped the bidding chart for the Ahmedabad team by splurging over $158 million. Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd received the rights for the Mumbai franchise by shelling out $111 million.

Others included Bengaluru, sold to Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd. for $110 million, followed by Delhi - purchased by JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd. for $99.35.

Lastly, Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd received rights to Lucknow by spending $92.85 million

BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah said the bidding wars for the WPL broke the record set by the inaugural men's IPL in 2008.

Notably, the BCCI, back in 2008 had sold the rights for the eight original IPL teams for a collective sum of $387 million.

"Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008!" tweeted Shah.

"Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder."

Notably, last week, Viacom 18 won media rights for WIPL for a period of five years (2023-2027) for $116.7 million with per match value coming down to approximately $857,000.

Unlike IPL media rights, which were divided into different categories and awarded to different broadcasters, Viacom 18 will have access to linear (TV), digital and combined (TV and digital).

It was in October last year that the BCCI, after years of dillydallying finally decided to greenlight the women's version of the IPL.

WPL will replace the Women’s T20 Challenge, which was a two-team tournament that started off in 2018 with just one match. It then grew to a three-team exhibition tournament in the following year, and then took place in 2020 and 2022 as well.

