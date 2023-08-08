Javier Loya, Texans minority owner, faces multiple sexual assault charges

Javier Loya, the Texans' minority owner, is under scrutiny. He is facing multiple charges of sexual assault in Kentucky. As per the court documents, Loya faces one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and a count of third-degree sexual abuse. The minority owner was indicted on May 10 in Jefferson County (Kentucky) Circuit Court. He then pleaded not guilty on May 15 and also posted a $50,000 bond. A pre-trial conference is now slated to be held on August 22.

The Texans said in a statement, "We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners. We have agreed with Mr Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or League activities."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy reacted to sexual assault charges against Loya and said in a statement, "The club promptly notified the league of the serious pending charges against Mr Loya after they were filed. Mr Loya has not been permitted to participate in any league or club activity during this process. He is no longer on any league committees."

QB Teddy Bridgewater heading to Detroit Lions

In other news, former round 1 pick quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is set to join Detroit. It is to be noted that this would be Bridgewater's fifth team in as many seasons. The 2014 NFL Draft pick will be joining hands once again with Lions head coach Dan Campbell. The quarterback was with the New Orleans Saint from 2018-19 during Campbell's tenure as the assistant head coach and tight ends coach with the Saints spanning from 2016-2020.

