Jasprit Bumrah most likely to be rested for white-ball series against England: Reports

As a part of Team India's extensive workload management programme, pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the white-ball series against England. The limited-over matches will commence in March.

Bumrah was rested in the second Test match against England, where India went of beat the visitors by 317 runs. The young pacer will be back in action for the upcoming two high-stakes Test matches in Ahmedabad, which will decide the fate of the final berth in the World Test Championship final.

"Jassi has already bowled close to 180 overs, including nearly 150 overs (149.4 overs) in four Test matches (till first Test versus England) since the start of the Australian tour.

"Add to that, the number of hours spent on the field. It is only logical that after these two Tests in Motera, where he will have a big role to play, he should be given rest for white-ball leg," a senior BCCI official, privy to the developments, told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini are likely to join the Indian squad from the third Test in England, scheduled to be hosted by Ahmedabad from February 24. Both Shami and Saini were out of the Indian squad for the first two Tests due to injuries but have now recovered.

The Indian selectors are all set to announce the squad for the last two Tests against England soon and could also announce the team for the five-match T20I series that follows the longest format of the game, according to a report in TOI.

Shami had returned to India after fracturing his right arm during the first Test in Adelaide while Saini injured his groin in the final Test in Brisbane.

“Saini is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He has bowling at full tilt. The Delhi selectors wanted to have his services for the Vijay Hazare Trophy but Saini was asked to stay back at NCA as he is likely to join the team in Ahmedabad,” a BCCI source told TOI.