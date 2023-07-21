Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul continue steady rehab progress ahead of ODI World Cup; Rishabh Pant resumes batting

Indian cricket team could be handed a major boost for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup as the side prepare for a big couple of months. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, July 21 released a medical update for KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Prasidh Krishna as they continue their rehabilitation. The BCCI also provided an update on Rishabh Pant as he too has made significant progress with his rehabilitation.

Bumrah, Rahul fit for Asia Cup?

“Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are in the final stages of their rehab and are bowling with full intensity in the nets. The duo will now play some practice games, which the NCA will organise. The BCCI Medical Team is pleased with their progress and will make a final decision after assessing them following the practice games,” read a release from the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Bumrah has been out of the India side since September 2022 and has been struggling with a shoulder injury. He missed the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) season and was not part of the Indian team that reached the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in 2022. Bumrah’s absence has been a major miss for India and his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

Shreyas Iyer has also made steady progress that could see him join the Indian team for the Asia Cup. Iyer too missed the IPL 2023 season and was a major miss for Kolkata Knight Riders. KL Rahul, however, played at the initial stage of the IPL but was not available for the playoffs having met with an injury against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Rishabh Pant making good progress

India could also have a major boost for the ODI World Cup as Rishabh Pant could be back in contention. Pant has not played for the Indian side since December 2022, when he met with a near-fatal accident.

“Rishabh Pant has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness program designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” the statement further added.

India will announce their Asia Cup squad in the coming days while the squad for the ODI World Cup will be out at the end of August. The deadline to announce the ODI World Cup squad is 31 August.

