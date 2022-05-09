Jasprit Bumrah bowls triple wicket-maiden over against KKR, bags fifer to record his best-ever figures in IPL

Four overs bowled, just ten runs conceded and five wickets taken. Jasprit Bumrah breathed fire with the ball as Mumbai Indians (MI) took on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Monday (May 09). Bumrah recorded his best-ever figures in IPL history as he ran through the KKR batting line-up.

It was a sensational spell from Bumrah, who hasn't quite managed to be at his best for Mumbai Indians this season. However, the fast bowler, who is regarded as one of the best in the world at present, shut his critics in style with a memorable performance.

Bumrah dismissed the dangerous Andre Russell cheaply on just 9 off 5 balls in the 15th over of KKR's innings to open his account in the game before removing a set Nitish Rana on 43 off 26 balls. It was Bumrah's second over of the day and he gave away only 4 runs off it before returning to pile more misery on KKR.

Bumrah bowled a stunning third over where he picked up three wickets while conceding 0 runs. A maiden over is a rare occurrence in T20 cricket considering how each ball is valued in the context of the game, However, Bumrah not only bowled a maiden over but also managed to get three wickets in it.

It was in the 18th over that the MI pacer got rid of KKR wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackso on 5 before dismissing both Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine on ducks apiece to complete his five-wicket haul and register his best-ever figures in his IPL career so far. Bumrah finished with mind-boggling figures of 5/10 in his four overs.

A look at bowlers with the best figures in IPL history:

6/12 Alzarri Joseph MI v SRH Hybd 2019

6/14 Sohail Tanvir RR v CSK Jaipur 2008

6/19 Adam Zampa RPS v SRH Vizag 2016

5/5 Anil Kumble RCB v RR Cape Town 2009

5/10 Jasprit Bumrah MI v KKR Mumbai 2022 *

Bumrah's 5/10 is also the best-ever figures by any bowler in IPL 2022 so far and it is the best figures recorded by the Mumbai Indians pacer in T20 cricket. Thanks to his sensational spell, MI managed to stop Kolkata Knight Riders on 165/9 in 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians are already out of the race for the playoffs this season but would be hoping to finish the season on a high with some wins behind their back. MI have so far managed only two wins in ten matches this season and were the first team to be knocked out from the tournament.