Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav ruled out of IPL 2022 due to injury

Mumbai Indians (MI) have been handed a huge blow in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as star batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to an injury. MI confirmed Suryakumar's ouster from the tournament ahead of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (May 09).

Suryakumar was hit on his left forearm while batting during Mumbai Indians' clash against Gujarat Titans last week. He didn't come out to field in the game as his injury worsened. MI on Monday informed that the scans have shown a muscle strain and the star batter has been advised to rest by the BCCI medical team which rules him out of the season.

“Suryakumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left forearm, and has been ruled out for the season. He has been advised rest, in consultation with the BCCI medical team," Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

Suryakumar had arrived late in the tournament this year as he was recovering from a hairline fracture and had undergone his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He missed the first two games of the season before returning to the playing XI.

In just 8 games that he has played this season, Suryakumar has been one of MI's best batters with 303 runs at an average of over 43 and a strike rate of over 145. However, despite his heroics, MI have struggled massively this season and are already out of the race for the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians had a disastrous start to their campaign in the league as they lost their first eight matches in a row before bagging their first win against Rajasthan Royals. WIth just two wins in their first ten matches, they became the first team to be knocked out of the tournament last week.