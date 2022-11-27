Japan vs Costa Rica at FIFA World Cup 2022 - Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and line-ups

In the first match on day 8 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Costa Rica will take on Japan in Group E at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Japan were victorious in their first outing at this World Cup, beating Germany 2-1 in a stunning fashion. Costa Rica, on the other hand, suffered the most embarrassing group-stage defeat so far, losing 0-7 to Spain. Unlike Costa Rica, Japan is closer to sealing a knockout stage berth from Group E.

So what is in store for us in regards to this match, let’s have a brief look –

Japan vs Costa Rica Head-to-Head

Japan and Costa Rica have met five times across all competitions in the past, where Japan won three times scoring as many goals in total against their South American opponents.

Japan vs Costa Rica Group details

Group E has teams like Spain, Costa Rica, Japan, and Germany. While the 2010 edition winners Spain began their tournament on a high winning their opener against Costa Rica 7-0, Japan stunned the four-time champions Germany 2-1 in a shock win. Where Spain need just one more win to enter the Round-of-16 stage, the other spot will have three teams fighting for it. Could it be Germany, could it be Japan? The picture will get clear today.

World Cup record

The World Cup in Qatar marks the seventh appearance of Japan in FIFA World Cup history. Having qualified for the first time in 1998, Japan has successfully made it to the top 32 list on all occasions after that. Whereas Costa Rica qualified for the FIFA World Cup six teams, with the Qatar event being their latest.

Japan vs Costa Rica predicted line-ups –

Japan’s possible starting XI:

Gonda; Tomiyasu, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Endo, Tanaka; Ito, Kamada, Kubo; Asano

Costa Rica’s possible starting XI:

Navas; Waston, Calvo, Duarte, Oviedo; Tejeda, Borges; Bennette, Fuller; Campbell, Contreras

Japan vs Costa Rica kick-off time, date, and venue