Jannik Sinner had his nomination for the prestigious Laureus Sportsman of the Year award withdrawn on Thursday after he was banned for three months following two failed drugs tests, an official said.

Sinner dropped from list

The world number one from Italy, who is the reigning US Open and Australian Open champion, twice tested positive for traces of the banned anabolic steroid clostebol in March last year.

"Following discussions by the Laureus Academy it has been decided that Jannik Sinner's nomination for this year's Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award is to be withdrawn," said the awards body chairman Sean Fitzpatrick, the former New Zealand rugby union great.

"We have followed this case, the decisions of the relevant global bodies and - whilst we note the extenuating circumstances involved - feel that the three-month ban renders the nomination ineligible.

"Jannik and his team have been informed."

Earlier in February, the 23-year-old Sinner agreed to a three-month ban from tennis after admitting "partial responsibility" for team mistakes which led to him twice testing positive in March 2024.

His suspension ends on May 4, allowing him to return in time for the French Open, the season's second Grand Slam event of the year.

The Laureus awards have been offered annually since 2000 by a 69-strong jury comprised of sporting greats who make up the Laureus Academy.

In 2024, fellow tennis star Novak Djokovic took the sportsman of the year award for a record fifth time.

