Jannik Sinner boosts number one bid in Paris, to face Zverev in semis

Jannik Sinner took a step closer to reclaiming the world number one ranking with a comfortable victory over Ben Shelton in the Paris Masters quarter-finals on Friday, setting up a clash with reigning champion Alexander Zverev. The Italian powered to a 6-3, 6-3 win over his fifth-seeded opponent and will next face Zverev, who saved two match points to beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), in Saturday's semi-finals. Sinner, looking to take advantage of rival Carlos Alcaraz's shock second-round loss to Cameron Norrie, extended his winning streak to 24 successive matches on indoor hard courts. Sinner will usurp Alcaraz at the top of the rankings by winning the title at the La Defense Arena.

"At the moment I'm not thinking about the ranking," he said. “It all depends on how I'm playing. We go day by day, every day you have very difficult challenges coming up.”

He has now won seven successive matches against the powerful Shelton since losing their first meeting in Shanghai in 2023.

The 24-year-old is targeting his fifth title of the season after last weekend adding the Vienna Open trophy to his Australian Open, Wimbledon and China Open triumphs from earlier in the year.

Sinner has won his last three meetings with Zverev.

"I'm happy to be in the situation where I am, tomorrow it's again a very important day but I'm looking forward to it," Sinner added.

The four-time Grand Slam champion wrapped up the first set in just 34 minutes, sealing it with a thumping baseline winner to break Shelton's serve for the second time.

A 22nd consecutive win against American opponents appeared nothing more than a formality for Sinner when he moved 3-1 up in the second set.

But Shelton immediately hit back with a break to love before levelling the set to gain a foothold in the match, much to the delight of a packed crowd. The left-hander's revival did not last long, however, as Sinner broke again in the eighth game. A deft winner at the net secured a place in his 13th Masters semi-final on his first match point.

Third seed Zverev kept his title defence on track after digging deep in a tense clash with former world number one Medvedev. Medvedev raced through the first set before losing his rhythm in the second as Zverev forced a decider.

The Russian moved to the brink of victory when leading 5-4 in the third as Zverev made a series of unforced errors on his forehand, but Medvedev passed up two opportunities to secure the win.

Zverev took that momentum into the tie-break and ended a run of five successive defeats by Medvedev when his opponent fired long.