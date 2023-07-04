James Anderson has been most disappointing: Ricky Ponting suggests hosts can drop pacer for Leeds Test

The opening two Tests in Ashes 2023 has been riveting, to say the least. Pat Cummins-led Australia held their nerves in the series opener to win by two wickets before coming on top of Ben Stokes & Co. in the second encounter by 43 runs, in defence of 371, amid huge drama at Lord's. As Australia are one victory away from winning their first away Ashes series since 2001, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has a suggestion for Ben Stokes & Co.

Ponting pointed out how James Anderson, England's pace spearhead, has not looked at his usual best. In the first two Tests, the 40-year-old has only claimed three scalps and looked completely out of sorts. Meanwhile, Stuart Broad has picked 11 wickets whereas Ollie Robinson has ten scalps so far. Even Josh Tongue, who made his debut in the Lord's Test, also returned with 3 for 98 and 2 for 53 in the two innings. Thus, Ponting feels the veteran speedster can be dropped for the Leeds Test with the series on the line for Stokes & Co.

"From what I saw last week, I thought he was the standard of their fast bowlers," Ponting told Sanjana Ganesan on the latest episode of The ICC Review. He opined, "(Stuart) Broad got the wickets in the second innings, but Tongue got early breakthroughs."

Also Read: 'When did I....': Ben Stokes hits back at Australian newspaper for 'crybabies' remark after Lord's Test drama 'James Anderson looked like the most disappointing bowler for England so far' The former Aussie skipper highlighted, "They were both very similar dismissals from around the wicket with the ball coming back in. I think that is something that they need to consider as well. He (Anderson) looked like the most disappointing bowler for England so far. What you expect from James Anderson is when he's got that new ball in his hand, he's taking early wickets, he's moving the ball, and he's not going for any runs. We haven't seen that in the series so far."

"And that's not a direct criticism of James Anderson. He's been one of the all-time greats of the game, his longevity and his wicket-taking ability, but if I was looking at the bowlers I saw last week, I think he's the one that's looked to have the least amount of penetration," Punter stated.

He added, "(Ollie) Robinson's had less penetration, but he's probably actually bowled a bit better. He's been in control of the game more than Anderson has. They've still got a few questions there with Moeen. Do they risk going into the game again and having the same (injury) happen?"

"I doubt that he would have bowled enough between the end of Edgbaston and the start of Headingley for them to be 100 percent convinced that he's going to be physically right to bowl a lot of overs in a Test match. It could get down to the stage where they're bowling last at Headingley and they might need someone like him to bowl 25 or 30 overs in an innings, Ponting concluded.

The third Test commences on July 06 at Leeds, Headingley. England will be desperate to keep the series alive in the five-match series after losing two close encounters.

