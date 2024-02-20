‘Jaiswal hasn’t learned attacking cricket from Bazball, he has...’: Hussain on Duckett’s absurd remark

Before the start of fourth day's proceedings in the Rajkot Test, England opener Ben Duckett made an absurd claim that India's young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has learned attacking cricket because of England's much-talked about Bazball approach. Jaiswal had slammed a brilliant ton before stumps on Day 3 of the third Test and went onto slam an impressive 214 in India's second innings, to setup a mammoth 557-run target for the visitors. Eventually, England folded for 122 to lose by a whopping 434-run margin.

Duckett's comments made a lot of noise, especially after Jaiswal ended unbeaten with a belligerent 214 -- laced with 14 fours and 12 sixes at 90.68. Now, former England captain-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain has reacted to Duckett's remark and stated that Jaiswal has learned attacking form of cricket after doing the hard yards in IPL and domestic circuit.

'He has learned from his upbringing, the hard yards put in while growing up and from the IPL'

Talking to Michael Atherton on Sky Sports podcast, Hussain said, "The comment on Jaiswal that he has learned from us, I am going to touch on that. He has not learned from you, he has learned from his upbringing and all the hard yards he has put in while growing up, he has learned from the IPL. If anything, I would look at him and learn from him."

Hussain further claimed that Ben Stokes-led England should stay open to criticism in the era of Bazball in order to keep improving. In addition, he opined that a culture where there is no room for feedbacks may lead to harmful impact on English cricket.

He added, "So, whatever they are saying in public and in that dressing room, I hope they are going back into their room with self-introspection. I can look at that lad and learn from him. Otherwise, it becomes a cult, doesn’t it? At times, Bazball has been described as a cult where you cannot criticise either within or externally. Even in this regime, there is room for learning and improving."

Jaiswal is the leading run-getter in the ongoing five-match series versus England. The home team's opener has 545 runs from six innings at 109 and a strike-rate of 81.1, including two successive double tons.