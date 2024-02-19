England's bowling was massacred by young Indian batters - Manjrekar's big statement after Rajkot Test

India thrashed England by a whopping 434-run margin on Day 4 of the third Test in Rajkot on Sunday (Feb 18). Despite reeling at 33-3 on the opening day, Rohit Sharma-led India showed a lot of character to bounce back and win the Test by a handsome margin. After the game, former Indian batter-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on India's young batters who dominated the English bowlers in Rajkot.

Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge amongst the young Indian batters with a fine 214 in the second innings (his second double ton of the series). Moreover, debutant Sarfaraz Khan slammed 62 and 68* whereas Dhruv Jurel, also playing his maiden Test, came good with a vital 46 in the first essay. In addition, Shubman Gill stood tall with an impressive 91 in the second innings.

Hence, many young batters stood tall for India after centuries from skipper Rohit (131) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (112) on Day 1 of the Test match. Thus, Manjrekar lauded India's young batters, who played with an attacking intent and were confident from the word go versus the English bowlers.

Manjrekar praised England's attacking batting approach but cautioned them for their ordinary bowling, which was taken to the cleaners by young Indian batters. He told on ESPNCricinfo, "I respect England's approach and they are doing the world of Test cricket a great good, not just the team. But the worry for them going into the next 2 Tests is the bowling attack. The big takeaway on Day 4 was how their bowling was massacred by young Indian batters with hardly any Test experience."

“The biggest problem England will face will be with their inexperienced spinners, who have done phenomenally well. But it’s just too much of a burden to carry for these young shoulders with hardly any first-class experience. I don't see them suddenly getting India 150 all-out and can't see India giving them rank turners that other opposition teams have got," he further opined.

Manjrekar added, "England batting will continue to be dangerous but their bowling will keep allowing India to come back in the game. That's where India looks a little more secure."