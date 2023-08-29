Shreyas Iyer is fully fit, confirms head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of India's Asia Cup opener vs Pakistan

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that Shreyas Iyer is fully fit for the Asia Cup 2023 edition, which kicks off on August 30 in Multan, Pakistan. The Men in Blue, under Rohit Sharma, will begin their campaign on September 02 in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. All eyes are on India's middle-order as Rohit & Co. are desperate to finalise their batting line-up ahead of the home ODI World Cup, which gets underway on October 05 in India. Hence, Iyer and Rahul's participation in the continental tournament will be very essential.

'Shreyas Iyer is fully fit'

Speaking at the press conference, on Tuesday (August 29), after India's training camp in Alur, Karnataka, Dravid confirmed Iyer's fitness and said, "Shreyas Iyer is fully fit, he has ticked all the boxes - batted and fielded a lot in the camp. The only thing he has missed is the game time. Looked pretty good, and it will be all about giving him more game time, Hopefully, it will come in the Asia Cup. In terms of fitness, he has done really well, has batted really well, ticked all the boxes."

However, Dravid made it official that KL Rahul won't feature in India's opening two games of the Asia Cup. "Both him (KL Rahul) and Shreyas are in the same boat. Slightly cautious approach with KL (due to a niggle, unrelated to his original injury). We are hoping he will only miss the first two games and will be available for the latter part of the tour," added Dravid.

India are placed in Pool A comprising Pakistan and Nepal. The top two teams from both groups -- Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh -- will proceed to the Super Four before the summit clash takes place on September 17. The continental tournament, being jointly held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, is vital for India as they gear up for the home ODI World Cup, which kicks off on October 05, and, thus, they will be adamant about fixing their middle-order issues. It remains an area of concern for the Men in Blue given Rahul and Iyer's lengthy injury breaks.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna

