It's official! 16-time World Champion John Cena's WWE return date announced

One of the biggest stars of the WWE universe is returning to wrestling's biggest stage ahead of Wrestlemania 39. 16-time World Champion John Cena will appear on the March 6 edition of Monday Night RAW, the company informed on Monday.

"16-Time World Champion John Cena will appear LIVE at TD Garden in Boston, MA for the 3/6/23 edition of Monday Night RAW. Don't miss out on seeing this epic Monday Night RAW on the Road to WrestleMania LIVE! Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster," tweeted TD Garden, the venue for the event.

Cena was last seen in action last year on December 31 during the year-end edition of SmackDown. At the time, the 'Leader of the Cenation' joined forces with Kevin Owenns to take on the tag team of Roman reigns and Sami Zayn.

After a sensational introduction, Cena entered the squared ring and went straight after Sami. However, Cena, quickly realising the gravity of the situation, gave a tap to Owens who then hit a stunner on Sami and pinned him.

Eventually, the pair of Cena-Owens stood tall and won the high-octane clash against Roman and Sami. With this, Roman suffered his second loss of the year, having lost to Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble earlier.

Though Cena's WrestleMania plans are yet to be confirmed, most fans and pundits believe that Cena is getting the much-required match practice under his belt before the showpiece event.

Cena's rumored opponent at the Mania, Austin Theory, in a recent interview with Cath Kelley, gave it away that the Hollywood star was set to return. Theory said he didn't care that Cena was returning to the ring in two weeks.

Cena, one of the last known true megastars of WWE is still a big crowd-puller as tickets sell like hotcakes with him headlining any event. The March 6 RAW takes place in the hometown of Boston and WWE executives would be expecting nothing short of a full house.

(With inputs from agencies)